Tuesday, July 21, 2026

July If You're A Dem XIV

Barack and Big Mike...'nuff said.

Memetime:








 

















Yup, I do.

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posted by Skunkfeathers at 00:30

1 Comments:

Blogger Sandee said...

Democrats are like flies... So true.

Have a fabulous day, Mike. My best to Seymour. ♥

21 July, 2026 09:51  

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