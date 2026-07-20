Monday, July 20, 2026

July If You're A Dem XIII

Yup. Can't deny that, try though the idiots might.

Memewhile:








 










Ain't that the truth!!!!

Labels:

posted by Skunkfeathers at 00:30

1 Comments:

Blogger Sandee said...

Love them all and the flag one is spot on.

The last one is a huge thank you to President Trump.

Have a fabulous day and week, Mike. My best to Seymour. ♥

20 July, 2026 09:52  

Post a Comment

<< Home