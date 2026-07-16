Thursday, July 16, 2026

July If You're A Dem X

A photo that'll drive dem nutz.

Memewhile:











 
















Love it! The Statue of Sophie!

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posted by Skunkfeathers at 00:30

1 Comments:

Blogger Sandee said...

I love, love, love Sophie. She rocks.

Have a fabulous day, Mike. My best to Seymour. ♥

16 July, 2026 08:16  

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