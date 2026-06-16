Tuesday, June 16, 2026

Numbah 3100

I did not expect to carry this on this long. It started in June 2005. Here we are, June 2026. 

Cra-cra.

Memewhile:







I don't wonder if there are fish; I wonder what kind.








 









Yup. We get it, Snoopy...we get it.

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posted by Skunkfeathers at 00:30

1 Comments:

Blogger Sandee said...

Los Angeles did just that. They don't even hide it anymore. I'm sick of California politicians.

Have a fabulous day, Mike. My best to Seymour. ♥

16 June, 2026 09:18  

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