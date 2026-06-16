Numbah 3100
Cra-cra.
Memewhile:
Labels: 2026 June, 3100 posts since 2005
A Skunk with feathers? Danged right...thoughts and musings of just such a skunk, one that learned how to type, conjugate verbiage and communicate thought processes easier than lifting the tail to scatter the opposition. It doesn't always work with 419 email scammers or the pathetically politically correct (which readers will find I ain't). For them, the tail gets lifted, and they get sprayed. *DISCLAIMER*: sometimes, it doesn't pay to drink or eat while reading this h'yar. Just sayin'...
Cra-cra.
Memewhile:
Labels: 2026 June, 3100 posts since 2005
1 Comments:
Los Angeles did just that. They don't even hide it anymore. I'm sick of California politicians.
Have a fabulous day, Mike. My best to Seymour. ♥
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