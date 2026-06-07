Sunday, June 7, 2026

June Bugzery

I'm all for that.

Memetime:





Let's do it.

For the Memorial Day just past...

Yup...





He looks as bored and unimpressed as I'd be.





The question was, "if Kamala was a car what kind would she be?"... 

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posted by Skunkfeathers at 00:30

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