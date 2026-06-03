Wednesday, June 3, 2026

June Bugz Just Getting Started

That's about the size of it.

Memewhile:

Comedy classic and timeless. Carol and Vicki.





 








Ain't that the truth!

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posted by Skunkfeathers at 00:30

1 Comments:

Blogger Sandee said...

The liberal and republican chicks are spot on. Amazing isn't it?

Have a fabulous day and rest of the week, Mike. My best to Seymour. ♥

03 June, 2026 06:37  

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