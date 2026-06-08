Monday, June 8, 2026

June Bugz Democraps More 'n More

Tough times for democraps.

Better times for us.

Memewhile:










Hakeem even got kicked out of the Lollypop Guild... 








True that. That's why they're losing...


"Damn, that's funnay..."



Might be worth a buck...might not.
And he wonders why he's shedding subscribers...

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posted by Skunkfeathers at 00:30

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