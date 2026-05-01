Friday, May 1, 2026

Mayday Usually Means Distress

I would suggest that this qualifies.

Dem fools of April remain as big, if not bigger fools in May. 

Memetime:









 






Where the waitresses nag you about the tip and don't EVEN think of complaining about the food...




Wait til he brings pictures of his post-Crayon stools for art class...

Welcome to the month of Maydays!

Labels:

posted by Skunkfeathers at 00:30

0 Comments:

Post a Comment

<< Home