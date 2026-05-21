Thursday, May 21, 2026

Mayday Mayhem Stomps Through The Tulips

In case you'd forgotten about this character...my fault to remind you. Though it was him that sang about tiptoeing through the tulips, and a member of the Christy Minstrels who sang about monster mashing through them.

Eh.

Memetime:








Yup. Dems loved him until that.





Shoulda dun and "eye scrub" warning first...

 




Probably so. Only been there twice.

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posted by Skunkfeathers at 00:30

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