Tuesday, May 19, 2026
About Me
- Name: Skunkfeathers
- Location: Lakewood, Colorado, United States
In da woids of Popeye, "I yam what I yam". Personally, I hate yams, but I digress (often)...I take life as it comes, put a little milk on it, and give it to my pet rock, 'cuz I hate that cereal. Ack...I write. About email scams, my own misadventures, and about my view of life in general. My pet rock, Seymour, yawns continuously...
Previous Posts
- Mayday Monday...Don't Trust That Day
- No Rest For The Maydays
- The Ides of Mayday
- Maydays Fill The Airwaves
- Mayday Mayhem in Autoloop
- The Maydays Are Thick and Fast
- Mayday Mayhem Seems Perpetual
- Mayday Mayhem Continues
- Mayday Mayhem and Democraps
- Demtard Mayhem
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