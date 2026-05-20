Wednesday, May 20, 2026

Mayday Mayhem Ain't Abatin'...

Democraps and media do NOT want the truth out.

Memewhile:








 






Which suggests that he's from Switzerland, not a galaxy far far away...


Starfish ain't fools...




Wasn't THAT the truth!

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posted by Skunkfeathers at 00:30

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