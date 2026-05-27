Wednesday, May 27, 2026

May Is Closing, Maydays Aren't

Yup...the Left and swamp's latest TDS move.

*FAIL FAIL FAIL FAIL*

Memetime:




Danged drug lab mice...









The Loony Toons of today...




And that's all democraps in CO or anywhere else have.

Time to make better choices and flee that snake pit...

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posted by Skunkfeathers at 00:44

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