Wednesday, April 1, 2026

The Fools...Come Marching In

Democrap fools. No other kind.

Memewhile:











IQ never bothered to show up for her...





Welcome to April.









Yup...she is. Welcome to all the fools of April.

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posted by Skunkfeathers at 00:08

1 Comments:

Blogger Sandee said...

I realized he stutters. Bwahahahahahaha.

Have a fabulous day and rest of the week, Mike. My best to Seymour. ♥

01 April, 2026 10:46  

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