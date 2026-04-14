Tuesday, April 14, 2026

Dems Fools Make A Collection of 'Em

I think the dumbest person did. Now the democraps own that.

Memewhile:

Florida's got it all...







Laughing about that and later herein...









Mr. DeMille, they're ready for their frenzy test...











Game, set, match.

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posted by Skunkfeathers at 00:30

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