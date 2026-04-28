Tuesday, April 28, 2026

Dems Fooling Themselves

Yup. 'Tis.

Memetime:

 











Understandable...






The list is long and undistinguished...
Jaws Theme replaced with Poly-grip ad music...


Democraps and rinos get it wrong yet again...








Problems with sight patterns I reckon...

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posted by Skunkfeathers at 00:30

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