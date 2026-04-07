Tuesday, April 7, 2026

Dem Fools Zero IQ'd

Great idea!!!

Memewhile:








 







This might have sumpin' to do widdat..


That'll do it...






Singledom ain't so bad sometimes...


F***ing fire...who knew until Friends?

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posted by Skunkfeathers at 00:30

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