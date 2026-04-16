Thursday, April 16, 2026

Dem Fools Will Never Stop Being Fools

Commierado democraps doing what they do best....ruin what and wherever they run.

Memetime:


Oh hell, why not? The Monkees...





 




















Hate when that happens....

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posted by Skunkfeathers at 00:30

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