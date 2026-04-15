Wednesday, April 15, 2026

Dem Fools on the Ides

Yup. Democrap voters have none.

Memewhile:










Cats and buttons...bad karma.






He ain't gonna, Rand. Grow a pair and get over it.




In case the building is High Rise Zilla...





Cats are notorious nighttime clothing alterationists...

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posted by Skunkfeathers at 00:30

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