Friday, April 17, 2026

Dem Fools Not Foolin' Anyone

Poor Igor.

Memetime:




Don' even wanna know...




That send folks running the other way...

Yup. Joan Rivers knew.






Democraps in particular.

Yup. Mental illness do that.
A sixty-six year span if one believes in the latter event.





LMAO...

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posted by Skunkfeathers at 00:30

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