Wednesday, April 22, 2026

Dem Fools, Dem Fools

Goes for '60s and non-disco '70s too.

Memewhile:


Hospital actually had a gown for dwarfs...raided a Barbie wardrobe I reckon...












Shore did...

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posted by Skunkfeathers at 00:30

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