Monday, April 20, 2026

Dem Fools Are Worse Than That

Justice Thomas has that right.

Memewhile:

Dime Store Obola is loony...






 



















Bet they don't...

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posted by Skunkfeathers at 00:30

1 Comments:

Blogger Sandee said...

Love them all and my favorites are the first one and the No Kings one. Spot on.

Have a fabulous day and week, Mike. My best to Seymour. ♥

20 April, 2026 09:11  

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