Tuesday, March 10, 2026

When The Ain'ts...Go Marching Out

Yup...that's what democraps are saying.

Memewhile:


Why democraps wanted the Epstein files released...and then didn't...




So ten other folks will get to eat...






Domestic str...er...life...



And legally lawful...dumbass.
The democrap party in short... 







Uh...

Labels:

posted by Skunkfeathers at 00:30

0 Comments:

Post a Comment

<< Home