Monday, February 16, 2026

Ides better keep going...

Yup...they do excel at digging things up...

Speaking of digging things up...3000 posts. It only took me 20 years and 7 months to hit that milestone.

What did I win?

*The pet rock is laughing hysterically and even the Alexa is snickering*

Memewhile:








Obviously the blue hair leeched into whatever brain there was...






Yup. We voted for that. And more.








He does have a way with woids...

