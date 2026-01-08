Thursday, January 8, 2026

Still New Year Still Crappy Dems

Dems and corrupt criminality are one. So are their illegals.

Memewhile:












A late 'un but a good 'un...

Anuddah late one but a good 'un...
Commierado...at least for now.

Labels:

posted by Skunkfeathers at 00:30

1 Comments:

Blogger Sandee said...

So much material. Love the Huggies one the best.

Have a fabulous day, Mike. My best to Seymour. ♥

08 January, 2026 08:30  

Post a Comment

<< Home