Friday, January 16, 2026

New Year Same Hag Hellary

The look that said it all. And just before she lost to President Trump.

Which is probably the why for this book:

To this day she believes it, along with every zero IQ on the planet Uranus.
Memetime:









 
















And that ain't the only past that haunts her here...
Uh huh...we ain't forgettin' that one either, Hellary...

Labels: ,

posted by Skunkfeathers at 00:30

0 Comments:

Post a Comment

<< Home