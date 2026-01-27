Tuesday, January 27, 2026

Jan New Wary Is Starting To Give Way

Fedupbruary is closing fast. So is demtard angst that they just lost another illicit income stream.

Memetime:




















100% truth. 





Democraps are easily ID'd these days...
Yup, they sure are.

Blogger Sandee said...

The democrats have destroyed themselves and they keep doubling down.

Have a fabulous day, Mike. My best to Seymour. ♥

27 January, 2026 11:40  

