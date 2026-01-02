Saw a video of this on X. A house that took five days to build. Out of wooden blocks filled with insulation that fit together like Lego blocks. Interesting concept. Perhaps cheaper than conventional house construction. Nice idea for places where such construction works.

I wouldn't recommend it in Tornado Alley.

I'm not an engineer and haven't played one since Mary Jane with my erector set behind the woodpile, but...that structure does not appear to me to be up to the stresses and impacts of the kinds of winds and thrown debris that tornadoes can bring.

Especially EF 3 and up.

I spent my early years in Tornado Alley and later on the edge of it on the Colorado Front Range. I've storm chased into the 'Alley during significant events. I've seen up close (Charles City IA 1968) and from afar (others to be pictured) what EF 4 and 5 tornadoes can do.

For example:





Perhaps this expedient design could be reinforced somehow, but I just can't see it faring well in a place where monsters like this could appear at any time:

Still, for the right regions of the country, a kewl idea. A great house design and something made more affordable for a less risky locale. Personally, I think it'd be kewl to build and live in something like that. Mountains in CO or places like MT, ID, WY, UT, NV.





Just not in Tornado Alley.





Yup. Not in Tornado Alley.

Charles City IA. EF 5. Saw this personally.Xenia OH EF 5.Wichita Falls TX EF 5.Moore OK 1999 EF 5.Tuscaloosa AL EF 4-5.Joplin MO EF 5 and deadliest of the bunch.Greensburg KS EF 5.Moore OK EF 5 2013.Parkersburg IA EF 5.

