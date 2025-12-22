Monday, December 22, 2025

As It Gets Closer, More

As Christmas gets closer, I have more images to share. Poignant, funny, deeply meaningful...I'll share all I have.

Memewhile:





























Speaking of naughty and naughtier... 


Rudolph was ready for the Abominable Snow Thang...

Labels:

posted by Skunkfeathers at 00:30

1 Comments:

Blogger Sandee said...

Love them all. The 10 commandments is my favorite.

Have a fabulous day and week, Mike. My best to Seymour. Merry Christmas. ♥

22 December, 2025 08:48  

Post a Comment

<< Home