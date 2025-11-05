Wednesday, November 5, 2025

Regardless of Election Results, NO to demsvember goes on

They want to be the bad guys and suck as a result.

Memetime:






















Yup...

Labels:

posted by Skunkfeathers at 00:30

2 Comments:

Blogger Sandee said...

Today is another glorious day that Kamala Harris isn't president.

Have a fabulous day and rest of the week, Mike. My best to Seymour. ♥

05 November, 2025 06:41  
Blogger Skunkfeathers said...

Thank God for that. It's bad enough without that.

05 November, 2025 06:51  

Post a Comment

<< Home