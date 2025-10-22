Wednesday, October 22, 2025

ACKing in Tober Gets Rolling

AlGore, creator of man-bear-pig in his climate hoax delusions (courtesy of South Park) and lying sack of shit ineptinaire.

Memetime:

Off the back end and bouncing down the runway. Next time I got my ass inside the plane...











That they most certainly are.



Passwoids...





Nailed the lying twerp... 







LMAO...

Labels:

posted by Skunkfeathers at 00:30

0 Comments:

Post a Comment

<< Home