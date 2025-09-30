Tuesday, September 30, 2025

Schlepping Gives Way To Acking

The truth the demtards don't want to talk about but can't hide from no matter how they duck and dodge.

Memewhile:





Lock and bar the door.
Pretty much everything from the DNC and Gavin Newsom crimepaigns...





Everyone but Keith Richards...









Several volumes and still going...






May be sound advice as we leave Schleptember behind.

Labels:

posted by Skunkfeathers at 00:30

1 Comments:

Blogger Sandee said...

Told. You. So. Love them all.

Have a fabulous day, Mike. My best to Seymour. ♥

30 September, 2025 09:02  

Post a Comment

<< Home