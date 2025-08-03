Sunday, August 3, 2025

Dems Arrrrrre Still Agog

They want their command and communist control back.

Ain't happenin' for now.

Memetime:















I guess that means a turtle fart don't stink...

Too late to hide his low IQ score.

