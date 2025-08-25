Monday, August 25, 2025

ARRRRRgust and the Three Demtard Stooges

Ain't that the truth?

Memetime:




I still use plastic bags I got and kept from the store.




"Could be" but is a long long way from ain't.










Have... 

Labels:

posted by Skunkfeathers at 00:30

0 Comments:

Post a Comment

<< Home