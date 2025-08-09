Saturday, August 9, 2025

ARRRRRgety ARRRRRgety ARRRR...

While all those "world leaders" call him for advice...

Yawp.

Memewhile:

















If the void between the ears is that wide, it must be...

Yup...my family'd do that...

Labels:

posted by Skunkfeathers at 00:30

0 Comments:

Post a Comment

<< Home