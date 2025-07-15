Tuesday, July 15, 2025

The Ides of July Say NO To Dems

I'll buy that.

Memetime:




















LOL...oops...





Keith Richards probably taught Washington too.

Frig Newton...
Why I still don't have a roomba...
I can only hope the FBI agent that used to monitor my posts is missing looking in on me now and looks like her...

Labels:

posted by Skunkfeathers at 00:30

0 Comments:

Post a Comment

<< Home