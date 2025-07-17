Thursday, July 17, 2025

Nothing But Dem Lies In Ju-Ly

Agreed. Totally agreed.

With this post, the blog reaches 2800 posts. Amazes me too. I started this 20 years ago in June. The blog has undergone a few changes over that time. 

But it still annoys scammers and democraps. And is meant to. 

Memetime:



















Yup. If the democraps don't like it, join the illegals that are leaving. 

posted by Skunkfeathers at 00:30

