Wednesday, July 30, 2025

Dems Lies About To Give Way To....ARRRRRgust

Upcoming ARRRRgust promises some possible comeuppance for demtards.

At least let's hope.

Memewhile:



















Loads of fakes in Demtard Land.

Labels:

posted by Skunkfeathers at 00:30

1 Comments:

Blogger Sandee said...

We all know Obama was behind this, but nothing is going to happen to him. Well his reputation is gone for most, but that's it. Presidents have immunity. Well democrat presidents do.

Have a fabulous day and rest of the week, Mike. My best to Seymour. ♥

30 July, 2025 08:43  

Post a Comment

<< Home