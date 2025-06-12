Thursday, June 12, 2025

June Bugz Democraps...Yes It Do

Still being a democrap at this point.

Memetime:

Yeah it will. Demtards will call it too white and therefore racist.











I expect to get blocked by him any day now.











Game, set, match.
Ditto.

Labels:

posted by Skunkfeathers at 00:30

0 Comments:

Post a Comment

<< Home