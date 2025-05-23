Friday, May 23, 2025

We Gotta Stop Gathering Nuts In May

Leftards are trying to photoshock Chels into the most attractive First Daughter ever.

It don't wash.

Memetime:













Throw 'em each an anvil.
















Gag me with a front end loader.





Yes...I'm missing my "I am standing here beside myself trying to reach you about your car warranty..." 

