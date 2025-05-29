Thursday, May 29, 2025

Plenty Of Nuts Will Carry Over To June

He should probably leave sleeping democraps alone.

Still, funny.

Memewhile:

















Chuck Norris can probably get away with this...





Hellary's mode of travel strains to carry her these days...

We bad....yes. 

Labels:

posted by Skunkfeathers at 00:30

0 Comments:

Post a Comment

<< Home