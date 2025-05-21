Wednesday, May 21, 2025

May Never Be More Nuts In May Than Now

Yup. It'll never wash, Willy. Never. Not even with a pie.

Memewhile:

The internet's forever, Joe...


















That button gives and it's a lethal projectile...


Dems...idiots all. 

Labels:

posted by Skunkfeathers at 00:30

0 Comments:

Post a Comment

<< Home