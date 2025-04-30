Wednesday, April 30, 2025

The Fools Of April Linger

Like this one that wandered out of his basement in his Depends and driveled on national TV.

Once a fool, always. That's Bidumb and his moronic party.

Memewhile:





































I hope He laughs more than He winces... 

Labels:

posted by Skunkfeathers at 00:30

1 Comments:

Blogger Sandee said...

The left is so irrelevant right now. They know it too. So sad.

Have a fabulous day and rest of the week, Mike. My best to Seymour. ♥

30 April, 2025 10:05  

Post a Comment

<< Home