Tuesday, April 29, 2025

The End of April Approaches, The Fools Continue

True that. Very true that.

Memetime:































Yawp...true that as well. 

Labels:

posted by Skunkfeathers at 00:30

1 Comments:

Blogger Sandee said...

The democrats are the most dangerous political party in America.

Have a fabulous day and week, Mike. My best to Seymour. ♥

29 April, 2025 08:40  

Post a Comment

<< Home