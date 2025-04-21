Monday, April 21, 2025

It's The 20th...And?

No Trump martial law. Only democrap and lamestream servile mediocre lie mongering.

Like dems and media always do.

Memetime:


That's mentally ill democraps alright...



















when the trees uproot and run, you should too...





























Scooby has a lot of points here... 

posted by Skunkfeathers at 00:30

1 Comments:

Blogger Sandee said...

They are all good, but the first one is spot on. Did that a long time ago.

Have a fabulous day and week, Mike. My best to Seymour. ♥

21 April, 2025 09:43  

