Ape-shrill The Cry of Democraps

Yup. The more corruption is uncovered, the more shrill the democraps and swamp are about having their stolen taxpayer funds restricted.

Memewhile:































That last is simpler for me: "I meet her...we talk...I tell her that I compete with my pet rock every March in the Madness brackets...she leaves."


 

