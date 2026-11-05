Thursday, November 5, 2026

Dumdemsvember V

We should know the election results by now.  Well, everywhere that folks know how to count.

It was a disaster for constitutional representative governance.

Memewhile:










And she still got re-elected in MN.




Life in MN....

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posted by Skunkfeathers at 00:30

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