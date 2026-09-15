Tuesday, September 15, 2026

The Throes of Sucktember XI

Get 'em, Nick!

Memetime:






 








I like it...

Labels:

posted by Skunkfeathers at 00:30

1 Comments:

Blogger Sandee said...

The bank analogy is spot on. So Washington DC.

Have a fabulous day and week, Mike. My best to Seymour. ♥

15 September, 2026 09:32  

Post a Comment

<< Home