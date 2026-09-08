Tuesday, September 8, 2026

The Throes of Sucktember VI

If Mark Carney had meme'd his own business, he wouldn't be inundated with memes now.

Hoser.

Memewhile:





Don't care who this picture annoys. 

















Strange brew indeed.

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posted by Skunkfeathers at 00:30

1 Comments:

Blogger Sandee said...

The last one made me spew my coffee.

Have a fabulous day and week, Mike. My best to Seymour. ♥

08 September, 2026 08:25  

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