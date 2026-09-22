Tuesday, September 22, 2026

Sucktember's Throes Are...Well...

Grumpy Cat's still mighty grumpy.

Memetime:


King Zog is no more impressed with Harry and Meghan than King Jug Ears is...





Gorillas wonder that too...





I'll take coffee and abstention for $500, Alex... 

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posted by Skunkfeathers at 00:30

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