Wednesday, August 12, 2026

Arrrrgust Arrrrghs IX

Probably because with my luck, this would be the result:

Memewhile:



My Alexa hasn't done that yet...but the pet rock is urging her to.










I like it... 














Yup...democraps do...

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posted by Skunkfeathers at 00:30

1 Comments:

Blogger Sandee said...

I love the urinals the best. I laughed out loud. Brilliant.

Have a fabulous day and rest of the week, Mike. My best to Seymour. ♥

12 August, 2026 08:59  

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